Eugene stites Forkum age 61 of Federalsburg, MD died Tuesday evening December 10, 2019 at Nanticoke hospital , Seaford DE.
He was born February 13,1958 in Nassawadox,Va. He was the son of the late Henry Forkum of Delaware and Betty Jackson of North Carolina.
Mr Forkum was a avid traveler, he took pride in fact he was able to see most of the United States. Before returning to the east coast to settle in Louisville. Ky. In 2016 he moved to Maryland to be with his remaining siblings.
Eugene had many interest it varied from cooking, camping to fishing. He was a brother, father, uncle
and friend. He will be missed by the ones who knew him.
In addition to his parents Eugene was proceeded in death by his brother Keith Forkum of Cambridge Md and Lee Ruark Accomack Va. He is survived by a son James Fluhart of Chincoteague, Va, and 2 daughters Reginia Davis of Nelsonia Va, and Nicole Johnson of Cleveland, Tennessee, 2 grandsons and a granddaughter and 2 sisters Teresa Horn of Preston, Md and Melissa Bullock of Denton, Md. He also had 4 nephews Keith Forkum jr of Onanock Va, Damian Forkum of Cambridge, Md, Aaron Forkum of Felton, De and Dylan Horn of Preston, Md 2 nieces Christy Manzella of Melfa, Va and Erica Jackson of East New Market, Md 8 great niece's and 2 great nephews and several cousins.
A grave side service will be held 23rd of December 2019 @ 11 a.m. at the Stockley Center Cemetary in Georgetown, De.
Reception will be held at the United Methodist Church in Harmony, Md following the service.
Published in The Star Democrat from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019