Eva Lorraine Bolden, 87, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Signature Health Care at Mallard Bay Nursing Home, Cambridge, Maryland. There will be a viewing Thursday, October 17 at Mt. Hope United Methodist Church, 5521 Finchville-Reliance Road, Federalsburg, MD 21632 from 6-8 P.M. The Celebration of Life service will be at Bennie Smith Funeral Chapel, Hurlock, MD on Friday, October 18, at 12 noon with a Viewing, two hours prior. To offer words of comfort or visit the guest book, go to www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Seaford.
Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 18, 2019