Eva Martha (Crispino) Simms
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eva Martha Simms (nee Crispino), 71, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2020.

She was the beloved wife of the late William (Bill) Simms, daughter of the late Isabell and Joseph Crispino, devoted mother of Michael Simms, Christina Ball and husband Robbie, the late Nicholas Simms as well as Serena Pandos and husband John. She was the loving grandmother of Dominick Simms, Lillianna, Ella and Callen Ball; sister to the late Peggy Dombrosky, Joseph Crispino Jr., and Jo Ann Leggett. She is survived by many close family and friends.

Eva was known for her gentle, kind, selfless and resilient spirit. She was dedicated to her family, especially her children and grandchildren. She spent several years as an instructional assistant for the elementary school system and managed a busy household. Eva enjoyed gardening, cooking, sewing, and spending time with family and friends.

A visitation for Eva will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 6-8 pm at Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home, 106 W. Sunset Ave., Greensboro, MD. Services will be on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 11am and interment at Greensboro Cemetery following the services.

For online condolences please visit www.fleegleandhelfenbein.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home, P.A.
106 West Sunset Avenue
Greensboro, MD 21639
(410) 482-8914
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved