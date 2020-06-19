Eva Martha Simms (nee Crispino), 71, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2020.
She was the beloved wife of the late William (Bill) Simms, daughter of the late Isabell and Joseph Crispino, devoted mother of Michael Simms, Christina Ball and husband Robbie, the late Nicholas Simms as well as Serena Pandos and husband John. She was the loving grandmother of Dominick Simms, Lillianna, Ella and Callen Ball; sister to the late Peggy Dombrosky, Joseph Crispino Jr., and Jo Ann Leggett. She is survived by many close family and friends.
Eva was known for her gentle, kind, selfless and resilient spirit. She was dedicated to her family, especially her children and grandchildren. She spent several years as an instructional assistant for the elementary school system and managed a busy household. Eva enjoyed gardening, cooking, sewing, and spending time with family and friends.
A visitation for Eva will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 6-8 pm at Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home, 106 W. Sunset Ave., Greensboro, MD. Services will be on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 11am and interment at Greensboro Cemetery following the services.
For online condolences please visit www.fleegleandhelfenbein.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 19, 2020.