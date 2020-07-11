1/1
Evelyn Edith Alcorn
1932 - 2020
Evelyn Edith Alcorn 88

passed away peacefully on July 10, 2020, surrounded by her beloved son, sister, granddaughter, and great grandson.

Evelyn was born July 3 1932 in Wittman MD. To Percy and Edith Marshall.

She attended the old School house in Wittman and then graduating from St. Michaels High School. Evelyn married Henry H. Reeser in 1950 and had two sons Henry H. Reeser Jr. and Chuck Reeser. She worked at the Tilghman packing company on Tilghman Island, ran the business side of her husband's boat yard business and geared fishnet with her best friend June Murphy for local waterman all on Tilghman Island. After raising her two sons at 48 she decided it was time for her and attended Chesapeake College for an art degree and graduated with honors in 1982.Afterwards entered Salisbury College graduating winning the Art award in 1986.Her husband Henry passed away in 1999.She remarried to Ray Alcorn. Preceded by death by her parents Percy and Edith, her husband's Henry and Ray her sister Ella Jones, brothers Melvin, Roland, and William and son Hank.



Survived by her Son Chuck loving granddaughter Nichole, Great Grandson; Dante, and Cory Swann, and her sister Louise Church.

A graveside service will held at Woodlawn Memorial park, Easton, MD., on Friday July 17, 2020 at 1:00PM.

Donations can be made to the Talbot Humane Society, 7894 Ocean Gateway P.O. Box 1143, Easton, MD 21601

Arrangements are entrusted to The Framptom Funeral Home- Ostrowski Chapel, St. Michaels, MD. 21663. (www.framptom.com)

Published in The Star Democrat on Jul. 11, 2020.
