Evelyn Martha (Stevens) Lane
1925 - 2020
Evelyn Lane of Preston passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at Caroline Nursing Home in Denton, Maryland. She was 95.

Evelyn was born on July 16, 1925 in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late James Earle and Elizabeth LeCompte Stevens. As a child, she moved with her family to Talbot County where she attended Easton High School.

She worked at McCord's Laundry, answering the phone for 49 years. She was a lifetime member of First Baptist Church in Easton, where she taught Sunday School to 3-year-olds. She also sang in the choir, helped the Prime Timers and was a greeter. She never met a stranger, only a new friend.

Mrs. Lane is survived be her daughter, B. Joan Mowbray and her husband William of Preston, MD, two granddaughters, Beth Prouse and her husband, Andrew of Salisbury, and Jennifer Walter and her husband, Thomas, of Annapolis; great-grandchildren, Danielle Cannon, Adam and Hannah Prouse, and Andrew and Riley Walter; and great-great grandchildren, Colt and Clint Cannon.

Besides her parents, Mrs. Lane was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Lane; sisters, Bette S. Edgell and Dorothy Quarthammer; and great-granddaughter, Heidi Howell.

A private graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Easton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 115 Idlewild Avenue, Easton, MD 21601.

Funeral arrangements by Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Easton, MD.

We would like to give thanks to Evelyn's special friend and neighbor, Tom Evey.

Published in The Star Democrat on Nov. 23, 2020.
