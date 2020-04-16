|
Evelyn Nadine Platt died at Hospice by the Sea-Trustbridge, Popano Beach, Florida on January 7, 2020. Born September 13, 1927, in Easton, Maryland, she was the daughter of Irene Cox and Alexander Bowdle, Jr.
Nadine grew up in Easton, Maryland, with her mother and stepfather, Warrington Garey. After graduating from Easton High School in 1944, she worked for the telephone company and also did some part time at the Easton Airport where she took flying lessons. She also worked part time at the Easton Movie Theater which is where she met her future husband, Roland "Bud" Platt. They were married in Easton on December 27, 1947. She and Bud lived in Indiana, Bud's home state; and he began a teaching career there. In the mid 1950's, they moved to Hollywood, Florida where Bud taught school until he retired; and for a time. Nadine worked in a dental office. They loved traveling and had visited many countries. They would also yearly spend spring through fall in Easton visiting with family, friends, fishing, and enjoying the sunsets on the Tred Avon River. The Tred Avon was Nadine's 2nd love. Nadine had volunteered with Habitat for Humanity. She enjoyed being with friends at the YMCA, and she loved being outdoors working in the garden. Until illness set in, she attended the First Baptist Church of Hollywood.
Nadine is survived by a sister-in-law, Elinor (Platt) Richards of Greensburg, IN, three sisters and one brother: Carol (Garey) Head of Baltimore, MD, Rona (Garey) Stoll of Federalsburg, MD, Margaret (Bowdle) Alberts of Jacksonville, FL, and Alexander Bowdle, III, of Holly Springs, NC. There are also cousins, and several nephews and nieces. Predeceased are two sisters, June (Garey) Johnson and Rita Ellen Garey.
Nadine and Bud were married 72 years. Nadine died only days after the death of her husband who died on their wedding anniversary. They are now resting together in the Oxford Cemetery, Oxford, Maryland, only a small distance from the gentle lapping sound of the Tred Avon River.
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 19, 2020