Evelyn S. Rowland passed away after a long and eventful life. Born in Baltimore, Evelyn attended the Maryland Institute's College of Art before marrying Naval Officer and pilot Jo Humes in 1945 with whom she had 3 children. The Humes family lived on both coasts and enjoyed Navy life immensely. Widowed 11 years later, Evelyn returned to Baltimore to be near her family and resume her studies at the Shuler School of Fine Arts. After a second marriage, she divorced and moved to the Eastern Shore in the early 80s, where she reconnected with Preston Spring, an old beau from her youth. They enjoyed a long and happy retirement together on the Miles River until Preston passed away in 2012. Evelyn spent her remaining years at Heartfields, visited by her daughters Lucia and Robin Humes, grandsons Michael, Matthew, and Joseph Humes Borkowski, great-grandsons, Kenneth and Benedict, and step-daughter, Ellen Cayer. Evelyn had a great fashion sense and loved to shop. She was a favorite in many local stores. Evelyn also loved to entertain and was both a wonderful hostess and the life of the party. Her family and many friends will miss her dearly, especially her devoted friend and nurse, Karen Weisman. Evelyn's memorial is postponed indefinitely due to Covid-19.