Everly Charlotte Wooters passed away on June 21, 2020 due to a sudden brief illness. She was 8 years old.
Born on February 13, 2012 to Clarence and Cynthia Wooters. Ev was "the princess of her home" and adored by her big brothers.
Ev loved stroller rides, trips to the beach, holding hands, and snuggles. Her favorite color was pink and loved watching Baby Shark and listening along. She often played with her baby dolls and rattles. She loved being tickled, it brought her big belly laughs and smiles.
Along with her parents Ev is survived by her two brothers, Joshua and Caleb Wooters, her maternal grandparents, Meme Carol and Pepe Doug Rousseau and Grampa Joe and Granny Marina Coleman, her paternal grandma Karin Packard, and her beloved aunts, uncles, and many cousins.
All services are private.
In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate a donation made for Everly Charlotte Wooters Memorial Garden to Shore United Bank 18 E. Dover Street, Easton MD 21601 attention Tasha Shuten, made payable to Cynthia Wooters with Everly Charlotte Wooters Memorial Garden as the memo. All donations will be used to create a memorial garden in Everly's Honor.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 25, 2020.