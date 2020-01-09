|
Faith Ann Baillif (Rider), a friend to all types of animals, passed away peacefully early in the morning of December 7, 2019 at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton. She was 62 years old and a day shy of celebrating her birthday.
A lifetime resident of Talbot County, Faith Ann's love of animals started early at the family's various farms throughout the region. While cats and dogs were always around her home, she also had and loved various birds, reptiles and a raccoon.
It would be in 1971 as a 15-year-old at Easton High School where she would meet a classmate who would prove to be the love of her life - a skinny, long-haired guitarist from New Jersey named Tracy 'Sonny' Baillif. The pair quickly fell in love and she would spend the rest of her life with him. They married in 1976 and had two sons, Christopher Lee of Cambridge and Jason Todd of Easton. The young family would have many adventures together camping, playing music and laughing.
The years went by and her love of family was increased with the arrival of four grandchildren - Zachary, Jacob, Logan and Madison. She was a doting grandmother whose life was greatly enriched by the youngsters.
Having worked a variety of jobs in Talbot County, Faith Ann is best known as the weekday waitress at the Easton Pizza Hut, a position she held for over 20 years and made many friends at. She was also very involved with helping those in need, volunteering at William Hill Manor and Talbot Humane. During the holidays she could always be counted on having those over for meals who may have otherwise been alone.
In addition to her husband, sons and grandchildren, she is survived by her mother, Harriet Ann Cooper (Dawkins) of Norfolk, brothers Jack Kermit Rider II of Norfolk and Darrin Clague Owens of Easton, step-parents Lee Cooper of Norfolk and Sam and Teresa Owens of Snow Hill and daughters-in-law Cat and Lisa. Her father, Jack Kermit Rider, passed away in 1966.
Keeping with her wishes, an informal celebration of her life will be held at a future date. In recognition of her love of animals, the family asks that in lieu of flowers donations should be made to Talbot Humane's Shiloh Fund in memory of Faith Ann Baillif.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jan. 12, 2020