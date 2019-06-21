Fay Leister Bauer passed away peacefully on June 14, 2019 at Bayleigh Chase in Easton, MD. She was 85.

Born on Sept. 14, 1933 in Philadelphia, Fay was the daughter of the late Mabel (Sauter) and Herbert Leister. She graduated from Lower Merion High School in Ardmore, PA. She attended Dickinson College in Carlisle, PA, where she met her husband of 52 years, Harold Eugene Bauer. They lived in Riverton, NJ, and Moorestown, NJ, before moving to Easton in 1973.

A stay at home mother, Fay raised five daughters. She loved her children and her grandchildren (and all children), and her dogs and her cats. Fay had a true love of flowers, which was passed on from her grandfather. She and her family sailed for many years on the Chesapeake Bay, cruising with newborn children and kittens and puppies. "Mimi" was adored by her eight grandchildren who will miss her dearly.

Fay loved volunteering in all of her daughters' schools, where classmates would often ask, 'Does your Mom smile all of the time?'. Once her children were raised, she taught for many years at St. Luke's Methodist Church Nursery School in St. Michaels. She was also active at the Talbot YMCA, Christ Church in St. Michaels, the girls' swim teams, and Memorial Hospital in Easton.

She is survived by daughters: Ellen Crawford and her husband Eric, of Easton; Gretchen Gillespie and her husband Andrew, of Ijamsville, MD; Jennifer Creitz and her husband Leonard, of Germansville, PA; Sarah White and her husband William of Queenstown, MD; a son-in-law, William Ejzak, of Chicago, IL; grandchildren: Edward Crawford, Emily Crawford, Benjamin Ejzak, James Gillespie, Oliver Gillespie, Jacob Creitz, Adam Creitz, and Parker White. She was preceded in death by her husband; and daughter, Carol Bauer Ejzak.

A private memorial will be held.

A private memorial will be held.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Special Olympics Maryland, 3701 Commerce Dr., Suite 103, Baltimore, MD 21227.