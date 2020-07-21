1/1
Faye T. Gravitt
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Faye's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Faye T. Gravitt, 78, of Berlin formerly of Cambridge passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin. She was born in Cambridge on March 12, 1942 and was a daughter of the late Nicholas V. Turner and Laverne Tilman Turner.

Faye attended schools in Cambridge. On April 11, 1959, she married Irvin Greene, Jr., who passed away on January 13, 2003. She later married Thomas Gravitt on November 23, 2007. Faye worked at Western Publishing and later as a teacher's aide in Dorchester County. For several years she owned Purple Sage Gallery. Faye enjoyed antiques and gardening. She was a member of Zion United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her husband Thomas Gravitt of Berlin, a son Jeffrey Greene and wife Lorna of Florida, four grandchildren Rachel Perkins, Chase Greene, Tyler Greene and Devon Greene, three great grandchildren, a brother Doug Turner and wife Cornea of Cambridge and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and her first husband, Mrs. Gravitt is preceded in death by a son Gregory Greene, and a brother Wayne Turner.

A walk through visitation will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 2 to 3 pm at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge. Face mask and social distancing is required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a charity of choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
700 Locust Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
410-228-4727
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 21, 2020
We love you Din Dun. No one can ever replace you but we're glad you can finally get some rest. Love you always, Rachel, Tyonna, Tre, Mer Mer
RACHEL Perkins
Family
July 21, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
July 21, 2020
Please know our thoughts & prayers are with you & the entire family at this difficult time. We were shocked & saddened by the news of Faye's
sudden passing. Please accept our heartfelt condolences over your painful loss.
With deepest sympathy,
Joan & Robin Owens & Jay Hall
Robin Owens Hall
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved