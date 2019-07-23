Resources More Obituaries for Fiona Beecher Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Fiona Beecher

1961 - 2019 Send Flowers Share This Page Email Fiona Marie Beecher went home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 17, 2019. Born in 1961 she was the daughter of Jean Montgomery Beecher of Queenstown, Md and Dale Marvin Beecher who predeceased her. She was a 1979 Graduate of Queen Anne's County High School. She attended Chesapeake College where she study Early Childhood Education. Fiona worked for the Acme Fuel Center in Centreville, Md.



She is survived by her Mother, Jean Beecher; her brother, Victor Beecher and his wife Tami; her sister, Sharlotte Beecher; nephew Brian Beecher; niece Heather Beecher; and two great nieces, Sage Beecher and Sophia Showacre.



Fiona found joy in the simple things in life. She loved to walk on the beach and collect seaglass and shells. She was a ferocious reading and loved her trips to the library for new incoming material. She was an amazing crocheter and would give her colorful creations to the needy. She had a heart for all things feline and loved her two cats Littlefeather and Licorice. There will be a Memorial Service to remember her life at The Lakeview Fellowship Church of God where she was a long time member. The Service will be July 31 at 6 p.m. with a fellowship meal to follow. For more information, please call 410-827-5665. Any donations will be used towards "Water for Life". Published in The Star Democrat on July 25, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Obituaries