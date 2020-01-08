|
Flora Jane Fletcher was born on October 28, 1938 in Federalsburg, Maryland to the late Purnell and Goldie Stanley. She was the fifth of nine children. After a short-illness, Flora transitioned to eternal rest on January 2, 2020.
Flora Jane, affectionately called 'Mom-Mom', 'Granny', 'Aunt Flora Jane', 'Flo' was raised in Caroline County where she received her formal education. From an early age, Flora enjoyed eating, laughter and attending family and friends' social affairs/gatherings. She purposed herself with helping others in whatever capacity she could. Flora was an out-going person and had no hesitation to speak her mind; she was very family-oriented and loved life to the fullest.
Flora years of employment were contributed to production of products and service support. She dedicated over 35 years of service to Caroline Poultry and Bay Shore; over 10 years to Maryland Plastic where she tired. After her retirement for Maryland Plastic, she remained very active with employment opportunities; she pursued a rewarding and gratifying job with 'Foster Parents of Delaware', Tri-Gas Company and Clean & Sweep until her health began to fail. Flora was a committed member of 'Touch of Class' organization where she served as Treasurer.
Flora leaves to forever cherish her memories: one devoted son, Rodney Stanley
of Baltimore, Maryland; one daughter proceeding her in death, Elaine Stanley; one daughter-in-law, Sherriell Stanley of Baltimore, Maryland; one granddaughter, Dextine Stanley of New Jersey; one grandson, Jordan Stanley of Baltimore, Maryland; four great granddaughters, Jasmine Stanley, Jahniya Hunter, Jhane Hunter, Joscelyn Elaine Hunter all of New Jersey; one great great grandchild, Maalia Mullum; extended grandson, Paris Green of Baltimore, Maryland; one extended granddaughter-in-law, Latosha Green of Baltimore, Maryland; extended great granddaughters, Tionna Green, Parris Green and Brooke Green all of Baltimore, Maryland; four sisters, Reba Magee and Daisy Mae Bolden both of Federalsburg, Maryland, Delores Greene of Hurlock, Maryland and Lolita Stanley of Seaford, Delaware; a special sister, Verona Waller; four brothers proceeding her in death, William, Thomas, Maurice, Mervin Stanley; two brothers-in-law, Luther and Vernon Fletcher of Hurlock, Maryland; one special daughter, Dorsetta Bell of Federalsburg, Maryland; a special cousin, Carolyn Bell of Seaford, Delaware; a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and a host of many other family and friends.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg, MD. Friends may call on the family from 10-11 am prior to the service. Interment will be held at Federal Hill Cemetery immediately following the service.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jan. 9, 2020