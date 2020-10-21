Florence Catherine Rose (Arnold) Culotta passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at University Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton, MD. She was 77.
She was born on April 14, 1943, the daughter of the late William Irving Arnold and Rose Anna (Conrad) Arnold.
She retired from John's Hopkins Hospital with over 20 years of service and then enjoyed working for Kohl's to "keep busy" for over 10 years. She loved her cat, "Minnie", playing cards, growing rose bushes, baking her famous sugar cookies, listening to Elvis Presley music and achieving a record number of credits while working at Kohl's. She enjoyed making people happy and would text good morning every day without fail. Above all, she loved spending time with her cherished family.
She is survived by her daughter, Donna Rose (Lipinski) Archambault, son-in-law, Richard Shawn Archambault, and grandchildren, Alexandra Archambault, Becca Archambault, Rick Archambault, & Adam Archambault.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 16 years, Anthony P Culotta, and her siblings Irving Arnold, Margaret (Seidl) Pahr, Dorothy (Seidl) Sparrow, Joseph Seidl & Jerome Seidl.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 1pm at the Framptom Funeral Home - Ostrowski Chapel in St. Michaels, MD, with Pastor Fred Bahr officiating. A visitation will be held from 12-1pm prior to the start of the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home.
