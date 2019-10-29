|
Chester-On October 23rd 2019 Florence White passed away at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton. Florence was 62. Florence is survived by her daughters Kenea White, husband Kevin White, sisters Celeste (Keith), Chrissy, and Cheryl (Von). Florence is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Easton.
Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 30, 2019