Florence Jean (Lawrence) Hawkins of Federalsburg, MD, departed this life Sunday, December 1, 2019. She was 70. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, her adoring husband Charles Nathaniel Hawkins Jr. Florence is survived by her four children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and other dear family members and friends. She was greatly loved by many and will be truly missed by everyone who knew her. A private celebration of life will be held on Sunday, December 8th, 2019. Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home. Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Dec. 6, 2019