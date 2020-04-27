|
Florence "Punk" Louise (Moore) Messix, 99, of Queen Anne, MD, died peacefully in her home on April 25, 2020. Florence was born to Harry A. and Cora L. (Willis) Moore on May 31, 1920 in Queen Anne, MD on her family farm. As the youngest of six children, and the smallest, Florence was affectionately nicknamed "Pumpkin", or "Punk", by her father. She married her soul mate, William B. Messix, Jr. on November 9, 1940. They had been happily married for 62 years when he passed away in 2003.
Florence graduated from Tri County High School in 1938 and from Beacom College in 1940. She devoted her life to caring for her family, and to helping run her Guernsey dairy farm. As a devout Catholic and a member of Old St. Joseph's Church in Cordova, MD, she helped with the jousting tournaments at the church each year and made cakes for the Fireman's Association. Through Catholic Charities, Florence and Bill graciously hosted several families from overseas who were displaced during WWII.
Florence was predeceased by her parents Harry & Cora Moore, husband Bill, and siblings Mary M. Day, Allen W. Moore, Eleanor K. Reynolds, Elizabeth Leutritz, and Francis D. Moore. She is survived by sons William B. Messix III (Donna) of Queen Anne, MD, Michael M. Messix (Bonnie) of Chestertown, MD, and Francis "Dick" T. Messix (Glenda) of Easton, MD. Grandchildren William B. Messix IV (J.J.) of Queen Anne, MD, Adam Messix of Cashiers, NC, Amanda Spry (Alex) of Centreville, MD, Megan Stibbe (Michael) of Ridgely, MD, Chris Windsor of Easton, MD and Chad Windsor (Kari) of Easton, MD; great grandchildren Jared Messix, Bennett Luongo, Brady Luongo, Connor Windsor and Olivia Windsor.
Florence lived a beautiful life and was adored by her family, who had the privilege of caring for her during her last days. She had a fantastic memory, which she used to tell detailed stories from all the years of her long life. Well into her 90s, she could easily make huge meals for her family and friends, which always included her famous peach preserves and potato rolls (otherwise known as "Mommom's rolls"). Besides being a wonderful cook, she was an avid reader, a Raven's fan, and a terrific tennis player during her younger years.
Due to the Coronavirus, services will be private. A memorial service will be planned once current restrictions are lifted.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617. We are forever grateful for their kindness and care.
Published in The Star Democrat from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020