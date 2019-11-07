|
Floyd Paul Duff, 90, died Saturday, November 2 at Commonwealth Senior Living in Hagerstown. Born in Detroit, Michigan September 29, 1929, he was the son of the late Floyd Duff and Evelyn Mulokey Duff.
In 1955, he married Bobbie Ann Wessinger at Trinity Lutheran Church in New York. He graduated from Concordia Seminary also that year.
The Lutheran Church Missouri Synod ordained Rev. Duff where he served for over fifty-seven years in mostly pastoral capacities. He began in 1955 serving Redeemer Lutheran Church and Calvary Lutheran Church in upstate New York as pastor. In 1957, he was called to serve Bethel Lutheran Church in Glenshaw, PA where he oversaw construction of a new church building that was dedicated in 1964. It was here where he also served as treasurer for the Lutheran Service Society of Pittsburgh, PA. He was called to serve as pastor at Immanuel Lutheran church of Preston in 1967 where he had an educational building built in 1968 to ease overcrowded conditions in the main church building. In 1971, he was named Superintendent-Administrator of Augsburg Lutheran Home in Baltimore where he served until moving to Mars, PA to serve in that same role for a short time at St. John's Lutheran Home. He went back to the pastoral role by accepting a call to Trinity Lutheran Church in Gretna, LA where he served from 1981 through 1993. He was a chaplain at the World's Fair in New Orleans during that time. He then moved on to get closer to family, at my mom's urging, by accepting a call to Our Saviour Lutheran Church in Bryan Roads, MD in 1993 where he was their pastor until he retired in 2002. Not one to sit still, he filled in as pastor for two congregations in MD after his retirement - Concordia Lutheran Church & School in Upper Marlboro and St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Mechanicsville.
He is survived by three sons; Timothy Mark Duff of Hampstead, MD , Paul David Duff of Ellicott City, MD and Jonathan David Duff of North Palm Beach, Florida; four daughters, Evelyn Louise Baldea of Stevensville, MD, Marion Elizabeth Hajimirsadeghi of Baltimore, MD, Katherine Duff of Belcamp, MD and Lois Kathleen Duff of Clarksburg, MD; thirteen grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and his sister, Delores Reimer of Hemet, California.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 12 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Preston where the family will receive friends from 10:30 to 12:00 prior to the service. Pastor David Casey-Motley will officiate. Interment will follow in Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Beulah.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in the name of Floyd Duff to the , 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093.
Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market.
Published in The Star Democrat on Nov. 8, 2019