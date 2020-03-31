|
Frances Ann Sard passed away peacefully Thursday March 26, 2020 at The Pines in Easton, MD. She was 64 years old.
Born June 17, 1955 in Cambridge, MD to the late Doris M. Lempke (Dobson) and Arthur Henry Sanger. Ann was one of six children. The close knit family lived in Oxford for many years before moving to Bruceville. During her youth, Ann enjoyed working on the water with her late step-father, Clarence D. Lempke, to whom she held in her heart as 'Pop'. Growing up Ann had many jobs but truly enjoyed her time working at Tastee Freeze the most.
Following graduation from Easton High School in 1973, in which she was an esteemed member of the Glee Club and FLBA, she shortly there after began her life long tenure at Waverly Press/ Cadmus.
During this time she began a small family of her own. Having one son, Ronnie, whom she adored. She was a dedicated and hard working single mother, always known to put others first. She enjoyed gardening, making small crafts, spending time with family and her cat Puss.
Upon her retirement, her life partner, the late Steven Shores and her found their second home at Toms Cove in Chincoteague, VA. They spent most of their time there together just "kicked back and coolin' it" as she would say.
Ann is survived by her son Ronnie Sard (Emily), two grandchildren, Colby and Brooklyn Sard, and step daughter Melissa Hollis (Jack). As well as two sisters, Emily Altenburg (Kenny) and Lill Parrish (Wyatt), a brother, Douglas Lempke, and many nieces and nephews.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents as well as her life partner, Steven Shores, sisters Arlene West, Carla Lempke, niece Casey Fortin and nephew Daniel Altenburg.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial will be private at Oxford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the .
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 1, 2020