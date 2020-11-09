1/
Frances D. (Cornish) Young
1932 - 2020
Frances D. Young passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Mallard Bay Nursing Home in Cambridge, MD. She was 88.

The viewing will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Framptom Funeral Home located at 216 N. Main St, Federalsburg, MD. With the service to follow the viewing at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend William S. Johnson officiating and Pastor Alisa Torney giving the eulogy. Friends may call on the family from 10:30 a.m.- 12:45 p.m. prior to the start of the service. Interment will be held at Wallace Temple Cemetery immediately following the service.

Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home.

Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com.

Published in The Star Democrat on Nov. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Framptom Funeral Home, P.A.
216 North Main Street
Federalsburg, MD 21632
(410) 754-8888
