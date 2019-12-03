|
Frances R. Morris of Cordova died at her home on Sunday December 1, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She was 86.
Born October 27, 1933 in Centreville, she was the daughter of the late Perry Lee Whitby and Elizabeth Pinder Whitby. She attended public school in Centreville until she went to live with her half sister Mildred Kunze in Easton when she was 9 or 10 years old. She then attended schools in Easton, graduating in 1951. On July 3, 1954, she married Albert Morris Sr. and they resided in Queen Anne's County. In 1965, they moved to Skipton. Mrs. Morris worked as a secretary and bookkeeper for Sealtest Milk for a few years and then for A.B.C. Farm Equipment for about 26 years. She retired in 1998. Mrs. Morris also helped Mr. Morris run Skipton Store from March 1, 1976 - May 1, 1998.
Mrs. Morris was a life member of the Wye Mills United Methodist Church.
She is survived by two sons, Albert R. Morris Jr. (Rick) and Jeff Morris and his wife Kerrie; daughter in law, Shirley Morris; six grandchildren, Scott, Christie, J.T., Steve, Ben and Todd; one step grandchild, Tom; five great grandchildren, Aaliyah, Scott Jr, Troy, Trinity and Cole; one step great-grandchild, Chance Blades; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert R. Morris Sr., son, Greg Morris and granddaughter Cindy.
Services will be held on Friday December 6, 2019 at 11 am at Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Easton with a one-hour visitation prior. Burial to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Published in The Star Democrat on Dec. 4, 2019