Frances S. Eger, a bluebird enthusiast and avid gardener, died on December 7, 2019 at Gilchrist Hospice in Towson, Maryland. She was 98.
Frances Ann Starkey was born and raised in Centreville, daughter of Mollie Ross and James Cook Starkey. She graduated from Centreville High School in 1938 and attended Strayer Business College in Baltimore .
In 1941, She married Karl F. Eger, a Westinghouse engineer. The couple restored a carriage house in Ruxton where they lived until 2005 when they moved to Blakehurst Retirement Community in Towson.
Mrs. Eger was a former member of the Eastern Shore Society of Maryland, the Four Seasons Garden Club of Ruxton, and the American Bluebird Society. She and her husband were members of the Grace United Methodist Church for fifty years.
She is survived by her daughters, Carla Eger Brumfield, her husband Richard (Woody) Brumfield of Darlington, Maryland and Christina Eger Roseberry of Centreville. She is also survived by 3 grandchildren and eight great grand children. They are Tyson and Carli West Brumfield, Corbin and Avery Brumfield, of Wilmington, DE; Mollie Brumfield, Abigail, Owen and Walker Smiley of Urbanna Virginia; and Andrew and Allison Brumfield, Holly, Cole and Bo Brumfield of Ruxton.
A graveside service will be held at the Church Hill Cemetery in Church Hill, MD at 11AM on Saturday December 14th.
Any donations in her honor can be made to Gilchrist Hospice in Towson, MD.
Published in The Star Democrat from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019