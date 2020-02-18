|
Frances Stubbs Conley, 93, of Ruthsburg, MD passed away on February 15, 2020. Born November 11, 1926 near Church Hill, she was the daughter of the late Ruby and Thomas Stubbs. She is predeceased by three siblings: William Roe, Helen Hammond and Leon Stubbs.
Frances graduated in 1943, from Church Hill High School, in 1945 from Wesley College and worked at DuPont in Wilmington until 1948. She married Ervin Conley in 1947 and moved to a farm near Bridgetown in 1949. She later worked in the office of Queen Anne's County Board of Election Supervisors and in 1967 became secretary for the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services until her retirement in 1986.
Frances was a lifelong Queen Anne's County resident and was involved as a member, leader and volunteer in many organizations including St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Ingleside, MD, Price Community Club, Ruthsburg Community Club, Queen Anne's County Farm Bureau, Church Hill High School Alumni, Price 4-H Club, Eastern Shore Museum of Farm Life, Queen Anne's County Quilt Guild, AARP Chapter #67 and Regional Cancer Center.
Frances is survived by four children: Diane Kaufman (Lou) of Olney, MD; David Conley (Sue) of Centreville, MD; Paul Conley (Judy) of Queen Anne, MD; and Carol Whitby (Glenn) of Greensboro, MD; nine grandchildren: Jennifer Clark, Ben Kaufman (Beth), Jamie Conley (Trisha), Michael Conley (Jessica), Annette Kaufman (Don Barber), Eric Conley (Brandy), Lauren Leonard (Derrick), Corey Whitby, Brady Whitby (Natalie) and fifteen great-grandchildren: Autumn, Ashlyn, Braxtyn, Cadence and Peyton Conley, Rudy and Elise Kaufman, Mitchell and Austin Clark, Darren, Mia and Matthew Leonard, Dorothy and Alice Barber, Kennedy Whitby.
Funeral services will be on Friday, February 21 at 11 am at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, 408 S Liberty St, Centreville, MD 21617. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 am prior to the service. Interment immediately following at Church Hill Cemetery in Church Hill MD.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 251 St. Paul Rd, Ingleside, MD 21644 or Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617.
Published in The Star Democrat from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020