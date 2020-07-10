Francis Arndt Chidsey (Frank), age 99, passed away on June 17th 2020 at Brandywine Living at Litchfield in Litchfield, CT. He was the husband of his lifelong love, Dorothy Shelly Chidsey, who predeceased him in 2012.



Frank was born on October 2, 1920 in Bethlehem, PA, the eldest of two sons of Francis A. Chidsey, Sr. and Marguerite Campbell Chidsey. He was a graduate of Mercersburg Academy and Lehigh University and after college, enlisted in the US Army where he served as a Captain in WWII. His entire business career was with Container Corporation of America where he was a designer, engineer, and member of the senior management. He held 39 patents for various packaging and machine designs.



Frank's interests and involvements were wide-ranging. An accomplished cabinet maker and wood worker, his home and the homes of his children are filled with fine period reproduction furniture he made over a lifetime. His interest in antiques extended to art as well. Frank was an avid sailor and when he retired, he and his wife moved from the Philadelphia Main Line to the Eastern Shore of MD where he enjoyed sailing the Chesapeake Bay in his favorite sloop, Shadow. He also crewed on friends' boats, sailing the Eastern seaboard from Maine to Florida. Combining his woodworking skills and love of sailing, he volunteered over 10,000 hours to the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, restoring antique boats and serving on the Board of Governors.



In his youth, Frank was a champion swimmer and represented Mercersburg Academy, Penn Athletic Club, and Lehigh University. He was also an accomplished marksman, a member of the US International Rifle team and competed all over the country. Frank loved cars of all types, but particularly performance and sports cars. He owned several sports cars, participated in road rallies and hill climbs, and was a road race official with the Sports Car Club of America.



Frank is survived by his four children: Peter Chidsey of Woodbury, CT, Susan LaPasta of St. Croix, USVI, Elizabeth Thomas of West Chester, PA, and David Chidsey of Lake Dallas, TX; seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held in the future.



