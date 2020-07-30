1/1
Francis "Frankie" Lynch
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Francis Carl "Frank" Lynch of Centreville, MD passed away on July 28, 2020 at Easton Memorial Hospital in Easton. He was 77.

Born in Maryland on September 18, 1942, he was the son of the late Carl Elston Lynch and Marie Fooks Lynch.

Frank graduated from Stevensville High School. As a young man he made a living working on the water catching eel, crabs, and oysters and worked off season as a carpenter. He retired from Queen Anne's County Planning and Zoning after 20 years.

For the past 14 years he and his wife Joyce were in the jewelry business "Jewelry with Charm" making beautiful bracelets and traveling to shows all up and down the east coast. He loved traveling, boating, nature and most of all his family.

He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Joyce Lynch, his children Glen Lynch (Theresa), Mickie Mowbray (Allen), Karen O'Neal (Mark), and Tracy Washburn (Jennifer), grandchildren Jennifer Coleman, Aaron Coleman, Elizabeth Taylor, Trey Washburn and Emily Peet, his sister Linda Frahm (Larry) of Iowa and sister-in-law Lynn Johnson, along with his great grandchildren, nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his brother Elston Lynch, grandson Kyle Washburn and great grandson Eddie Hafferman

A Visitation will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home at 408 South Liberty Street, Centreville, Maryland 21617. A Service will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home. There will be a graveside burial at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Easton.

For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jul. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved