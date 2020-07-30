Francis Carl "Frank" Lynch of Centreville, MD passed away on July 28, 2020 at Easton Memorial Hospital in Easton. He was 77.
Born in Maryland on September 18, 1942, he was the son of the late Carl Elston Lynch and Marie Fooks Lynch.
Frank graduated from Stevensville High School. As a young man he made a living working on the water catching eel, crabs, and oysters and worked off season as a carpenter. He retired from Queen Anne's County Planning and Zoning after 20 years.
For the past 14 years he and his wife Joyce were in the jewelry business "Jewelry with Charm" making beautiful bracelets and traveling to shows all up and down the east coast. He loved traveling, boating, nature and most of all his family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Joyce Lynch, his children Glen Lynch (Theresa), Mickie Mowbray (Allen), Karen O'Neal (Mark), and Tracy Washburn (Jennifer), grandchildren Jennifer Coleman, Aaron Coleman, Elizabeth Taylor, Trey Washburn and Emily Peet, his sister Linda Frahm (Larry) of Iowa and sister-in-law Lynn Johnson, along with his great grandchildren, nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his brother Elston Lynch, grandson Kyle Washburn and great grandson Eddie Hafferman
A Visitation will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home at 408 South Liberty Street, Centreville, Maryland 21617. A Service will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home. There will be a graveside burial at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Easton.
For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com