1/1
Francis X. Sparks
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Francis X. Sparks, 93, of Linkwood passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at University of Maryland Hospital in Baltimore. He was born in Easton on July 2, 1927 and was a son of the late Ruth Anderson.

Mr. Sparks graduated from Easton High School. In September of 1955, he married the former Betty Wheeler, who passed away on February 1, 1997. On September 19, 2002, he married the former Marlene Dietrich. Mr. Sparks owned and operated a taxi cab business. He enjoyed crossword puzzles and metal detecting.

He is survived by his wife Marlene Sparks of Linkwood, three sons Garry Sparks of Bowie, Barry Sparks of York, PA, and Larry Sparks of Cambridge, a stepdaughter Michelle Jackson and husband Billy of East New Market, grandchildren Christy Sparks, Robert Sparks, Chris Martin, Josh Vollmer, Olivia Foskey and Andrew Jackson and several great grandchildren, a special niece Vicki Era, daughter in law Debbie Sparks, sister in law Herschel Sparks and several nieces and nephews. Besides his mother and his first wife, Mr. Sparks is preceded in death by two sons Robert Calvin Sparks and Allan Sparks and a brother Ronald Sparks.

Pallbearers will be Allen Dietrich, Donald Dietrich, Andrew Jackson, Robbie Sparks, Billy Jackson and Bobby Jackson.

A walk through visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 11 to 12 at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. followed by a graveside service at 1 pm at Dorchester Memorial Park with Rev. A. Delmer Willey, Jr. officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a charity of choice. Mask and social distancing is required.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
700 Locust Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
410-228-4727
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved