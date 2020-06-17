Frank Johnson Bell, Jr., 83, of Queen Anne, MD transitioned on Monday, June 8, 2020 surrounded by family. A viewing will be held from 4 - 6pm, Friday, June 19, 2020 at Henry Funeral Home, P.A. A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at Monument of Love C.O.G.I.C. Family and Friend may call from 11:00AM to 12:00Noon. Interment will take place in Bethel Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Henry Funeral Home, P.A., 510 Washington Street, Cambridge, Maryland 21613 or to www.henryfh.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 17, 2020.