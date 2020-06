Frank Johnson Bell, Jr., 83, of Queen Anne, MD transitioned on Monday, June 8, 2020 surrounded by family. A viewing will be held from 4 - 6pm, Friday, June 19, 2020 at Henry Funeral Home, P.A. A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at Monument of Love C.O.G.I.C. Family and Friend may call from 11:00AM to 12:00Noon. Interment will take place in Bethel Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Henry Funeral Home, P.A., 510 Washington Street, Cambridge, Maryland 21613 or to www.henryfh.com