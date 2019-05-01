EASTON - It is with great sadness that the family of Frank Marvin Mackert Sr. announces his passing at the age of 75 on the morning of April 29, 2019 after a brave battle with cancer.

Frank will be lovingly remembered by his wife and best friend of 56 years, Betty Ann Mackert; and their children: Frank Jr. (Carol), Carlton (Robin), Cheryl and Betty Jo. Frank will also forever be remembered by his grandchildren: Saxxon, Dalaney, Seth, Frank III; and by his great grandchildren: Nevaeh and Reign. Frank will also be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends.

Frank was predeceased by his parents: Sam and Bessie Mackert; and siblings: Melvin and Emma. He is survived by siblings: Sam (Shirley), Robert (Jean), and Hilda.

Frank was born August 20, 1943 at home in Federalsburg, MD. He proudly had perfect attendance to school from first to twelfth grade. Frank met his wife, Betty, at a firehouse dance in 1961 during their senior year in high school. He asked Betty to the movies that night and then married her the next year on Sept. 22, 1962. Frank and Betty renewed their wedding vows on their 50th wedding anniversary and were married for over 56 years.

Frank was the jack of all trades. From being a firefighter, driving truck for R.C. Cola, antenna installation, owning a gift shop to care taking and maintenance, there wasn't much that Frank couldn't do. He took special interest in fixing and building things and really enjoyed genealogy. Frank enjoyed singing and playing the bass guitar in the Blazin Gold Band and the Tradesman Band. Most importantly, Frank's wife and family meant the world to him.

A Celebration of Frank's Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 4 at the Church of the Holy Trinity, 502 South Morris Street, Oxford, MD.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations, in memory of Frank can be made to:

https://www.gofundme.com/for-my-poppop-my-dad-my-best-friend

For online condolences, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com Published in The Star Democrat on May 2, 2019