TAYLOR, F. Colson, "Cole", age 89, passed away in his home community of Heron Point in Chestertown, MD on Thursday, October 31, 2019. He was born in Lutherville, MD August 7, 1930 the son of James E. And Daisy Genevieve Taylor. He attended Lutherville Elementary, Towson High (Class of '48), University of MD (Class of '52) and received a degree in Veterinary Medicine from University of Georgia in 1956. He served in the US Army Veterinary Corps 1956-1958. He married Janice Waltz on June 20, 1959. He operated a small veterinary hospital in Aberdeen, MD, was briefly employed by the USDA and ultimately worked at Vinson Animal Hospital in Baltimore, MD. He became a partner in the practice and later opened a second office in Towson, MD with his partner. Dr. Taylor was a cofounder of the Emergency Veterinary Clinic of Catonsville and served on the board for many years. He retired from practice in December 1995. He lived in Lutherville, MD for 30 years and retired to Saint Michaels, MD for 16 years then moved to Heron Point in 2011. Dr. Taylor was a member of AVMA and MVMA during his professional career. He was always active in his churches; Hunts Church UM, Riderwood, MD, St. Lukes UM, St. Michaels, MD and the Presbyterian Church of Chestertown. He also volunteered for 16 years at Easton Memorial Hospital. His hobbies included golfing, crabbing, fishing and wood working. He enjoyed making miniature doll houses. A beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother James Taylor Jr and two sisters Helen Taylor Adams and Eleanor Taylor Dickover. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Janice W. Taylor; son, Colson Taylor and his wife Susan Barnes; two daughters, Lori Bonnington and her husband William and Lisa McCaffrey and Mike Lovejoy; 4 grandchildren, Melissa Capotosto, Ryan Bonnington, Taylor McCaffrey and Brady McCaffrey and great-granddaughter, Siena Capotosto. Services will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Wesley Hall - Heron Point, Chestertown, MD. Interment will be in the Presbyterian Church Garden. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to The Presbyterian Church of Chestertown, 905 Gateway Drive, Chestertown, MD, 21620, the Benevolence Fund at Heron Point, 501 E. Campus Avenue, Chestertown, MD 21620 or Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617. Arrangements by: Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, Chestertown, MD. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Nov. 3, 2019