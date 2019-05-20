PRESTON - Franklin E. Thomas of Preston, Md., passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019, at the UMSMC in Easton. Known as "Franky," he was 69 years old.

Born at home in West Denton on July 19, 1949, Mr. Thomas was the son of the late Benjamin Franklin Crane and Pearl Virginia Hill Crane. He was a self-employed painter and had spent many years being a crossing guard for students in Preston. A great and proud grandfather, he loved to fish and camp with his kids.

Mr. Tomas is survived by his wife, Amy Thomas of Preston; two son,: Toby F. Thomas (Lisa) and Wade Thomas (Keri), both of Federalsburg, Md.; a daughter, Kelli S. Jester of Denton, Md.; a brother, James Thomas (Sally) of Federalsburg; a sister, Goldie Eason (John) of Cordova, Md.; 15 grandchildren, Will, Bradley, Brennan, Chris, Brooke, Mason, Taylor, Tara, Lexi, Travis, Cayden, Savannah, Amber, Julia and Korri; and two great-grandchildren, Blaze and Trinity.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, at the Moore Funeral Home located at 12 S. Second St. in Denton, where friends may call from 6 to 8 on Tuesday evening and from noon to 1 before the service on Wednesday. The interment will be in the Denton Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hunters Helping Heroes, P.O. Box 187, Jobstown, NJ 08041, mentioning Mr. Thomas in the memo line. To offer online condolences and tributes, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.