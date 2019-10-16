Home

Franzeskia "Frankie" Horner


1961 - 2019
Franzeskia "Frankie" Horner Obituary
Franzeskia "Frankie" Horner, 57, of Hurlock passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at her home. She was born in Salisbury on October 16, 1961 and was a daughter of the late William and Muriel Teckentrup Jones.

Frankie attended school in Wicomico County. She worked as a correctional officer for the Dorchester County Detention Center and several others on the shore.

She is survived by her husband Steve Horner of Hurlock, a stepson Stephen Horner, Jr. and wife Jackie of Cambridge, two sons Ethan Horner of Hurlock and Jeffrey Horner of Princess Anne, six grandchildren and three great grandchildren, a brother David Jones of Salisbury, a sister Sue Powell and Steve of Salisbury, a brother Grant Jones of Salisbury, and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Frankie is preceded in death by a sister Willey Smith.

Pallbearers will be Bobby Legg, Matt Hubbard, Dutch Swann, Pat Boyd, Steven Horner, Nick Horner and Michael Harford.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 1 pm at East New Market Cemetery with Pastor Joel Beiler officiating. Family will receive friends from 11 to 12 at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 17, 2019
