Gates Funeral Home
29 West Genesee Street
Baldwinsville, NY 13027
(315) 635-5521
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Gates Funeral Home
29 West Genesee Street
Baldwinsville, NY 13027
Fred L. Tompkins III Obituary
Fred L. Tompkins III of the Villas of Summerfield in Syracuse, NY, and formerly of St. Michaels, MD, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019.
He was the owner of Tomp's Hardware in Kendall Park, NJ. He was a member of Christ Church, St. Michaels, MD, as well as the Chesapeake Maritime Museum where he was a Building Interpreter and special events volunteer. Also, he was a member and Past Commodore of the Cruising Sailors of Saint Michaels where he enjoyed sailing the Chesapeake Bay and surrounding areas.
He was predeceased by his wife, Linda K. Tompkins after 65 years of loving marriage. He is survived by his children: Fred L. (Janet) Tompkins IV, of Inverenss, FL; Deborah J. (Dennis) Landers, of Cato, NY; W. Gregg (Molly) Tompkins, of Silverthorne, CO; two grandchildren: F. Vincent Tompkins, Christopher S. Tompkins; seven great grandchildren; and a special family member, Margaret Hackett.
A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, June 13, 2 p.m. at the Gates Funeral Home, Inc., 29 West Genesee Street, Baldwinsville. No calling hours. A second Memorial Service will be held at Christ Church, St. Michaels, MD, at a future date.
Donations may be sent to the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum or Christ Church Memorial Fund, St. Michaels, MD.
Published in The Star Democrat on June 11, 2019
