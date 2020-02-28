|
|
Fred Smith Harrison II, 81, of Hurlock passed away on February 27, 2020 at his home. Born in Easton, he was the son of the late Levi C. and Edith A. Harrison.
While Fred worked for Southern States, Shiloh Dairy Farm and being a self- employed truck driver, his most rewarding work was being a waterman. Even with his struggling health he went rock fishing just a couple of weeks ago with his son. He will be most remembered as the owner of Fred's Crabs which operated until the time of his death.
He enjoyed hunting, gardening and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of sixty three years, Ann Murphy Harrison; a daughter, Cheryl Hurley (Bruce) and a son Clark Harrison, all of Hurlock; four granddaughters, Rebecca Williamson (JC), Jennifer Adams (Jerry) of Federalsburg, Emily Spalding (Jason) and April Harrison of Hurlock; four great-grandchildren, Kayleigh Williamson, Brantly Adams, Mason Harrison and Bennett Allen; a sister, July Bell and nephew Chuck Townsend and an aunt, "Chic" Harrison of Easton as well as several cousins.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 2:00PM at Unity Washington Cemetery in Hurlock.
Lifelong friends will serve as honorary pallbearers; Jimmy Harper, William Harper, Warren Saunders, Gary Baker, Gary LeCompte, Dave Nickerson and Teddy Eberspacher.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Hurlock Volunteer Fire Department,
P. O. Box 178, Hurlock MD 21643 or to Unity Washington United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 298, Hurlock MD 21643.
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 1, 2020