Freda Griffin Lord, 98 passed away peacefully at Caroline Nursing Home on May 4, 2020.
Born to William Franklin and Cecelia Blackburn Griffin on March 6, 1922 in Ridgely where she lived in a 10 to 15 mile area all her life. She attended Ridgely Schools. She played all sports. Freda liked history, spelling and music. She liked country music, horse racing and all animals.
In August 1939 she married Russum Lord and in 1943 moved to the farm on 23786 Shore Highway where she lived for 72 years. Russum passed away on January 12, 1976. She worked 8 years at Excelsior Pearl Works and 13 years at Nuttle Lumber Company and 20 years at Caroline County Emergency Center - from which she retired in 1984.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews and 6 step grand-children and numerous great and great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother (1982); father (1938); brothers Alfred (1922); William (2000); sister Louise (1995); step daughter Hazel (2005) and her loyal and faithful companion Callie (2011).
A visitation will be held under the state issued guidelines on Friday, May 8, 2020 from 10-11am at Fleegle & Helfenbein Funeral Home located at 106 W Sunset Avenue Greensboro, MD 21639 with services graveside immediately following at 11:30am at Ridgely Cemetery.
Published in The Star Democrat on May 5, 2020.