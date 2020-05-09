Frederick E. Spence
1948 - 2020
Frederick E. Spence, Jr. of Denton, MD, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 at the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, MD after a long battle against cancer. He was 71 years old.

Born in Easton, MD on September 29, 1948, Mr. Spence was the son of the late Fredrick E. Spence, Sr. and Frances Marie Anderson Spence. He grew up in Greensboro, MD and was a 1966 graduate of North Caroline High School in Ridgely, MD. He then graduated from

University of Baltimore in 1970 and then joined MD National Bank. Subsequently, his career took him to Nations Bank, Bank of America and, in 1998, Provident State Bank in Denton from which he recently retired as the Senior Vice President and Chief Loan Officer.

Mr. Spence was extremely active in community affairs and he was an integral part of many community organizations. He held several prominent titles ranging from President of the Caroline County Chamber of Commerce, Board member of the Denton Development Corporation, President of the United Way as well as several other titles held on the Mid-Shore. After serving as President and board member of the Denton Little League, he realized that he could contribute more by coaching. He coached Girls' Softball for many years winning a number of Championships and awards. Mr. Spence was also an avid softball player for several years. In 2005 he was inducted to the Maryland Modified Softball Hall of Fame. Most recently, he was a Founder of the Food for Learning program in Caroline County.

Mr. Spence is survived by his wife, Cathy Koenig Spence of Denton; two daughters, Megan Spence and (Travis Moore) of Easton, Natalie Wynn (Rob) of Greenwood, DE; two sisters, Susan R. Simpson (Benn) of Greensboro and Debbie E. Layton (Alan) of Greenwood; and two grandchildren, Maddy and Cameron.



Because of the Covid-19 restrictions, the funeral service will be private and the interment will be in the Denton Cemetery.

The family requests that if friends wish to give a memorial donation in Fred's memory, to please send it to the MSCF/ Food For Learning, 102 E. Dover Street, Easton, MD 21601.

To offer online condolences and tributes, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.

Published in The Star Democrat on May 9, 2020.
