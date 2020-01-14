|
Fredericka Louise Jones, 88, died Saturday morning, January 4, 2020, at her daughter's home in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Born April 13, 1931 in Detroit MI, Ricky was the daughter of the late Louis Janus Vici and the late Fredericka Anne Wittich Vici.
Ricky graduated from Ripley-Union High School and attended Ohio Wesleyan University and Michigan State University. She met her future husband, the late LeeRoy G. Jones, at MSU and they were married on August 15, 1953 until his death in 1996.
Ricky was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and was regularly active in her community. Ricky supported Lee as he finished medical school, established a career in the U.S. Army Medical Corp for 31 years and served as a public health officer for the Dorchester County Health Department on the Eastern Shore of MD. Ricky served and participated in many U.S. Army support organizations throughout her husband's career. Ricky also served in leadership positions in the Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and school organizations as her family was growing. Ricky supported her children and grandchildren, regularly visiting them. During Lee and Ricky's retirement years and after Lee's passing, Ricky loved to sing and travel with their local choral art groups and her close friends. Besides singing and traveling, Ricky loved to camp, quilt and support Lee in his sailing endeavors.
Fredericka is preceded in death by her husband, LeeRoy G. Jones, her brother, Frederick J. Vici, and her son-in-law, James G. Sires. She is survived by her children, Christopher L. Jones, Sr. (Denise) of Baltimore MD, Robert F. Jones (Leslie) of Virginia Beach VA, Elizabeth L. Mouser (J. Wesley) of Albuquerque NM and Ann L. Sire of Camden Point MO. Ricky is also survived by her grandchildren, BriAnna Jones Scott, Ronald Ogden, Jessica Mouser, Rachel Sires Bergdall, Robert Mouser, Gordon Sires, Kyle Jones, Austin Jones, Ariel Mouser Karmin, Nicole Sires, Sarah Sires, Michael Mouser, Chrystal Jones, Zoe Jones, Christopher Jones, Jr., eight great-grandchildren and Zach and DeeDee, her beloved Siamese cats.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 24 at 12:00 pm at Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home in Easton MD, with a visitation during the one hour preceding the service. Internment of the late LeeRoy G. Jones and Fredericka L. Jones will immediately follow the service at the Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions mat be made to the Dorchester Center for the Arts, 321 High St, Cambridge MD 21613.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jan. 19, 2020