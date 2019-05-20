Resources More Obituaries for Fritz Riedlin Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Fritz Riedlin

1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Fritz Riedlin passed away peacefully on May 12, 2019, in his home, surrounded by the love of family and friends.

He was a kind and generous man that lived a beautiful life filled with adventure, friends and lots of golf. Fritz was born on Dec. 20, 1934, in San Marino, Calif. He was the only child of Gustav and Christine Riedlin, who emigrated from Europe in 1926.

He was a member of the Boy Scouts, earning his Eagle Scout badge. He attended Princeton University, graduating with a degree in electrical engineering in the class of 1956. Fritz was a member of the Princeton swim team and the Cannon Club.

After graduating from Princeton, he was commissioned as an ensign in the United States Navy, where he served for two years in San Diego. It was there that he met his first wife, Anne Price. They were married in August of 1958 and had three children: Eric, Christine and Carl. Anne lost her battle to cancer in 1986.

Following his time in the Navy, Fritz went to work for a small instrumentation company in Monrovia, Calif., working on ground support equipment for the Atlas missile program. He was also a member of a six-man team that developed the first digital recording system for the collection of seismic data used in the exploration of oil. Ultimately, his company was acquired by Xerox Corporation, where he remained until 1984 when he accepted a position as the director of federal operations for Data Point Corporation, where he worked until retirement in 1990. His professional career allowed him to live in many beautiful locations including California, Hawaii and Maryland.

On June 19, 1988, Fritz married his late wife's best friend, Mary Kemp Boehm, and they were happily married for almost 32 years. Fritz and Mary enjoyed a full life together pursuing their passions of travel, sailing, opera and golf - his lifelong passion.

In 1999, Fritz and Mary retired to Eastern Shore of Maryland. He was active in the Episcopal Church and a member of Christ Church St. Michaels, where he served as senior warden. In between travel and golf, Fritz was also actively involved with the Chesapeake Maritime Museum and the St. Michaels Family YMCA, serving on the board of directors for six years.

He was very grateful for all the wonderful friends he made and wanted everyone to know that the people of the Eastern Shore have been a true blessing to him. He accomplished so much in his life, but his greatest achievement was family.

Fritz is survived by his wife, Mary Riedlin; his three children, Eric (Cari), Christine (Chris), Carl (Michele); 10 grandchildren, William, Andrew, Casey, Carly, Sam, Toni, John, Nick, Sarah, Elizabeth; and six great-grandchildren, Keegan, Vincent, Matthew, Eddie, Nora Lee and Colin.

For those lucky enough to have known Fritz, they will remember his kind and gentle spirit, his love for a good story, his humor and the profound impact he made on their lives. He left this world having led a beautiful life filled with love, laughter, friends and family.

There will be a Celebration of Life held on Friday, May 31, 11 a.m. at Christ Church, St. Michaels Parish, located at 301 S. Talbot St. in St. Michaels, Md.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Talbot Humane Society, Talbot Hospice or Christ Church St. Michaels. Published in The Star Democrat on May 19, 2019