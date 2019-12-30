|
G. Thomas Keplinger, 81, of Hurlock passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at his home. He was born in Cambridge on July 26, 1938 and was a son of the late George W. and Ruth Cannon Keplinger.
Mr. Keplinger graduated from Federalsburg High School Class of 1955. He served in the U.S. Navy. On August 26, 1979, he married the former Bonnie Baker. Mr. Keplinger worked as a banker for a number of years, Synder's- Lance Inc. for over 20 years and later he and his wife started Shore One business until they retired in 2009. He enjoyed coin collecting, mug collecting, music appreciation, and Martial Arts. He was a member of the Hurlock Lion's Club, Hurlock American Legion and the Shriners.
He is survived by his wife Bonnie Keplinger of Hurlock, a daughter Patti Newberry (Steve) of Bear, DE, a son Ben Keplinger of California, a step daughter Terri Lee Thomas of Salisbury and a step son William W. Thomas III (Kolap) of Alexandria, VA, two sisters Lisa and Laura both of Laurel, DE, several grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Mr. Keplinger is preceded in death by a son Shawn Keplinger and a brother Gilbert Passwaters.
Services will be private. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jan. 1, 2020