Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
700 Locust Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
410-228-4727
Gail Rose Rippons


1956 - 2020
Gail Rose Rippons Obituary
Gail Rose Rippons, 63, of Cambridge passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at her home, with her loving family by her side. She was born in Easton on May 15, 1956 and was a daughter of the late William R. "Tater" Baynard and D. Romona Thomas Baynard.

She graduated From Easton High School class of 1974. On April 11, 1981, she married James "Ricky" Rippons. Mrs. Rippons worked at Airpax and retired in 2007. She enjoyed listening to Alan Jackson, enjoyed walking, gardening and collecting bears.

She is survived by her husband James "Ricky" Rippons of Cambridge, two brothers and two sisters Robert Baynard (Reena), Joyce Cell, Shirley Higgins (Steve), and Keith Baynard (Anne), five godchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Gail is preceded in death by a brother Kenneth Baynard.

A private graveside service will be held at Dorchester Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a . Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 16, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
