PRESTON - Gail V. Henry of Preston, MD, died Friday, March 1, 2019. She was 62 years old.

Born in Mount Vernon, VA, on Sept. 19, 1956, Mrs. Henry was the daughter of the late Charles William Thomas and Betty Lou Suthard Thomas.

She was a 1974 graduate of Duval High School in Greenbelt, MD. She became a Pharmacist in 1980 and had retired from Walgreen's in Centreville. She loved the beach, reading, taking walks, and especially loved her grandchildren.

Mrs. Henry is survived by two sons: Harold "Mickey" Henry, of Preston; Blaine Henry, of Easton, MD; two brothers: James Thomas, of Chester, MD; Chip Thomas (Barbara), of Stevensville, MD; and four grandchildren: Lily, Isabella, Deanna and Blaine Jr.

Funeral services will be at 12 Noon on Friday, March 8th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. in Denton, where friends may call from 11 to 12 before the service. Pastor Bill Thomas will officiate. The interment will be private.

If friends wish to send memorial donations, the family suggests sending them to a .

