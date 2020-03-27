|
Gaillard Ravenel Nolan passed peacefully at home surrounded by his family on March 23, 2020. Gil was born in Washington, D.C., on September 7, 1936. He was 83 years old.
He was the youngest son of James Parker Nolan and Ellen Ravenel Peelle Nolan of Chevy Chase, Maryland, and Rehoboth Beach, Delaware and the brother of Dr. Stanton Peelle Nolan of Charlottesville, Virginia and the late James Parker Nolan, Jr. of Bethesda, Maryland.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Meryl Richardson Nolan, his two sons Gaillard Ravenel Nolan, Jr., of Bermuda, and Merlyn Richardson Nolan of Bethesda, Maryland, daughters in law, Pamela Barit Nolan and Heather Falk Nolan and his grandchildren Hadley Jane Nolan and Parker Richardson Nolan.
Gil is a graduate of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), in Cambridge, Massachusetts where he received a SB and SM in mechanical engineering and an MBA from Northeastern University. Gil was a member of Phi Beta Epsilon at MIT. He graduated from the Landon School where he was an ALL Metropolitan member of the undefeated 1953 football team.
Gil was a leader in the field of medical instrumentation design. During his career he earned 13 U.S. and foreign patents. He always strived to help others through his work. Gil so loved his wife and family. His great joys were sailing on the East and West coasts, working on wooden boats, being outdoors and on the water. He was an avid reader, enjoyed hiking and cross country skiing and traveled extensively with Meryl throughout Europe, Canada, Russia, New Zealand and the U.S., often by rail, river and sea. Gil and Meryl had the fortune to live and work together in New England, Florida, California and the eastern shore of Maryland. Gil was very much a dreamer and an innovator in his life, always with an insatiable thirst for knowledge.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Donations may be made in Gil's name to the Landon School, 6101 Wilson Lane, Bethesda, Maryland 20817 or Oxford Volunteer Fire Department, 300 Oxford Road, Oxford, Maryland, 21654.
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 29, 2020