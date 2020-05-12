Gardy Wilbert Payton, Sr., 79 of Cambridge, MD passed on Thursday, May 7, 2020 surrounded by family. A walk-through viewing in his remembrance will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00AM on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Henry Funeral Home, P.A., followed by a virtual service at 11:00AM, streamed at facebook.com/henryfuneralhomepa. Interment will be held at John Wesley U.M.C. Church Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Henry Funeral Home, P.A., 510 Washington Street, Cambridge, Maryland 21613 or to www.henryfh.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on May 12, 2020.