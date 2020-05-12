Gardy Wilbert Payton
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gardy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gardy Wilbert Payton, Sr., 79 of Cambridge, MD passed on Thursday, May 7, 2020 surrounded by family. A walk-through viewing in his remembrance will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00AM on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Henry Funeral Home, P.A., followed by a virtual service at 11:00AM, streamed at facebook.com/henryfuneralhomepa. Interment will be held at John Wesley U.M.C. Church Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Henry Funeral Home, P.A., 510 Washington Street, Cambridge, Maryland 21613 or to www.henryfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
14
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Henry Funeral Home, P.A.
Send Flowers
MAY
14
Service
11:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Henry Funeral Home, P.A.
510 Washington Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
410-228-8220
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved