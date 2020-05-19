G. Lee Walker, Jr. died on May 15, 2020 at Homestead Manor in Denton, Maryland. He was 89.
Lee is survived by two sons, Michael Lee Walker (Dorothy), and Charles Garnett Walker (Dee) of Easton, Maryland: four grandchildren, Lauren Walker, Sarah Watkins, Erik Walker, and Lukas Walker.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley Hickson Walker, who died in 2005, his second wife, Shirley Syner-Walker, who died in 2017 and daughter-in-law, Lena Walker.
Services are private.
A special thanks to Homestead Manor for all of their care and support.
For condolences and to sign Lee's online guestbook please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on May 19, 2020.