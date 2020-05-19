Garnett "Lee" Walker Jr.
G. Lee Walker, Jr. died on May 15, 2020 at Homestead Manor in Denton, Maryland. He was 89.

Lee is survived by two sons, Michael Lee Walker (Dorothy), and Charles Garnett Walker (Dee) of Easton, Maryland: four grandchildren, Lauren Walker, Sarah Watkins, Erik Walker, and Lukas Walker.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley Hickson Walker, who died in 2005, his second wife, Shirley Syner-Walker, who died in 2017 and daughter-in-law, Lena Walker.

Services are private.

A special thanks to Homestead Manor for all of their care and support.

For condolences and to sign Lee's online guestbook please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Star Democrat on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
200 S Harrison Street
Easton, MD 21601
410-822-3131
