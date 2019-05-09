Home

EASTON - Gary Duane Edsall Jr. 51, died peacefully at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton on Tuesday May 7, 2019. Gary was born on October 13, 1967 in Jamestown, N.Y. to Gary Edsall Sr. of Easton and the late Martha Edsall.
Gary is survived by his father Gary Sr. children Ryan, Sidney, Hailey (Richard) of Federalsburg Md. He is also survived by his brothers Doug (Renee) of Cordova, Md., David (Kim) of Edgewater, Md., and many nieces and nephews.
Gary graduated from Easton High School in 1985. He later graduated from Le Cordon Bleu Culinary Institute in New Hampshire. In addition to working at local restaurants, he also worked as a dee- jay. He was best known as the radio personality "GE" at a local radio station in Cambridge, Md. Most recently, he was the Executive Chef at Elim Bible Institute and College. Due to his illness he relocated to the Eastern Shore to be closer to family and friends.
Gary loved cooking, preparing and eating seafood of all types, especially those seasoned with Old Bay. He is known for his witty humor and passion for debate. He had a great appreciation for music and enjoyed listening to and playing in several bands on the shore.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday May 15, 2019 at 11AM at Grace Lutheran Church, 111 Brookletts Avenue, Easton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Patient in Need Fund c/o Mid Shore Community Foundation 102 Dover Street Easton, Md. 21601.
Published in The Star Democrat on May 12, 2019
