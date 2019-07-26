|
Gary N. Seeds (66) left this world to enter his eternal heavenly home 1:15 am on July 19, 2019. He fought a long fight with esophageal cancer; now he is without pain and suffering. Although we grieve for our loss, we greatly rejoice with him for his ultimate healing. Gary is survived by his wife, Janet Wiland Seeds, and his daughter, Lauryn Seeds; three sisters, Lindsay Seeds-Boyles, Page (Gary) Strozyk, and Laurie (Tim) Brackins; father- and mother-in-law, Gerald and JoAnn Wiland; sisters-in-law, Sondra (Don) Cruikshank, Jeri (Tim) Baldwin, and Vicki (Jason) Lego. He has many relatives left behind, as well as over 200 foster/respite children, one of which was his foster son, Marcus Ayres. Those preceding him in death were his mother, father, brother, and a favorite uncle. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 3rd at Sunnyside Alliance Church in East New Market. Visitation at 1 PM and Service at 2 PM. Condolences can be sent to the family.
Published in The Star Democrat on July 31, 2019