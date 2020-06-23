Geoffrey Tinelli
1967 - 2020
Lt. Geoffrey Long Tinelli passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 19, 2020 at approximately 10:58 pm at the Greater Baltimore Medical Center in Towson, MD. He was only 52.

Geoffrey was born on August 22, 1967 in Chestertown, MD where he grew up under the care of his late parents: Dr. Vito Tinelli Jr. and Mary Ellen "Shirley" Long Tinelli. Geoffrey went on to attend and graduate from the United States Military Academy, at West Point, New York, in 1990. He proudly served in the United States Army and United States Army Reserve before going to work in a successful career in the private sector.

He is survived by his three children: Geoffrey (24), Alex (21), and Lauren (17); his sisters Christine and Felicia; his brothers Andrew, Joseph, Michael, and Vito; his brothers and sisters from USMAPS, U.S.M.A. at West Point, and the United States Army; and many nieces and nephews. He was a great father, brother, uncle, and friend to his loved ones. Geoffrey was best known as a Maryland sports-loving fan with the ability to make an entire room laugh.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 27 at 11:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 508 High Street, Chestertown, MD. Relatives and friends may gather to celebrate his life following the service at 1:00 pm at Annie's Paramount Steak and Seafood House, 500 Kent Narrows Way N, Grasonville, MD. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the kids to help with funeral expenses using the following link: https://gf.me/u/ya7j3i.

Arrangements by: Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, Chestertown, MD. www.fhnfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
130 Speer Road
Chestertown, MD 21620
(410) 778-0055
