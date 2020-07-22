George A. Gray Sr., son of the late Mildred and Rannie Gray Sr., was called home on July 16, 2020, one month after his 76th birthday. George, the youngest of ten children, was born on Elliott's Island in Dorchester County, Maryland. He attended school in Cambridge and graduated in 1962. Later, George met and in 1966 married Dotty Robinson (deceased), also of Dorchester County. Together they had two sons, Tracy (deceased) and George Jr.



George was well known in his vocation as a meat cutter for Meatland, Food City and Food Lion ... the later of which he retired. George loved the Lord and was an active member of The United People's Church in Hurlock, where he also taught adult Sunday School. It was in this church he married a second time to Dorothy Parks in 2013. After his second marriage, he and Dorothy also attended Walker Memorial Church of God in Princess Anne where they then lived. Later, after moving to Georgia, the couple attended Blessed Hope Baptist Church in Conyers.



George is preceded in death by his parents, son Tracy (2011), his first wife Dotty (2012), second wife Dorothy (2018), brothers Kermit, Wendel, Gene, Glenn, and Wylie, one sister Annabelle, as well as numerous brother and sister in-laws. He is survived by one son-George Jr. and wife April, daughter-Dawn Anderson and husband Rob, step-son-Dean Lockard and wife Ellie, sister-Martha, brothers-Douglas and wife Sharon, Larry and wife Patricia, sister in-law Sue Gray, brother in-law Melvin Paul, seven grandchildren-Alissa, C.J. Thomas (and wife Grace), Michael, Deidre, Trinity, and Jordan, and one great grandchild Jameson.



There will be a Memorial Service announced at a later date and interment at Dorchester Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Blessed Hope Baptist Church-2505 Hwy. 20 N. Conyers, GA 30012 or a church of your choice.



