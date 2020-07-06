George Laufert, 75, of Easton, Maryland, died peacefully on July 2, 2020, at University Memorial Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland. George was born in Baltimore, Maryland on March 10, 1945 and graduated from the University of Maryland, Baltimore with a B.S. in Arts and Sciences He was married to Cecelia Laufert (nee Johnson) on June 19, 1971, and the couple recently celebrated their 49th anniversary.George is survived by his loving wife, Cecelia, his two sons, Michael Laufert and Thomas Laufert, and his daughters-in-law, Megan Laufert, and Kate Laufert. He is also survived by his five grandchildren, Evangelina Laufert, Adriana Laufert, Owen Laufert, Penelope Laufert, and Jadzia Laufert, his sister Patsy Phillips, his brother-in-law Val Phillips, and his sister-in-law Ella Jenkins.George was a talented textile artist, an Army veteran, and a retired civil servant of both the State of Maryland and Federal Government. Hewill be remembered fondly for his sense of humor, kind heart, love of good food and good company, and his dedication to service. He will be missed dearly.George will be buried with full military honors at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, also known as Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery, in Hurlock Maryland. A memorial service will be held at a future date.