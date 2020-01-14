|
George Ann Chase, of Federalsburg, Maryland, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020, peacefully at home while surrounded by her loving family. She was 77.
She was born on December 25, 1942 in Sebring, Florida, to the late George Williams and Pearlie Mae Black.
She was a missionary for Christ for over 40 years, singing praises unto God, visiting and praying for the sick, and spreading the Word of Jesus Christ. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family, her church family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all those whose lives she touched.
She is survived by four children, Sherman Lee Chase, Jr. (Jacqueline), Michael Alan Chase (Tasha), Sherita Wise (Yolanda), and Emmanuel Wise; two stepdaughters, Sharon Banks and Lisa Bolden; nine grandchildren, Khantrice Bolden, LaTonya Marshall (Clifton III), Adam Gaskins, Destinee Hammond (Randy), Michael Fraser, Mikayla Chase, Kendra Chase, Mykea Chase, and Donye Bolden; 12 great-grandchildren; four siblings, Eva Lake, Joseph Claggett (Pat), Larry Williams, and George Williams (Lottie); four sister-in-laws, Jane Greene, Jean Hubbard, June Bailey and Janet Dotson; two brother-in-laws, James Greene and William Greene; a son in law, Oliver Jones; a special niece, Roberta Smith and many other nieces, nephews, cousins and adopted family.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Sherman L. Chase, Sr.; two daughters, Karen Jones, and Virginia Ann Wise; a grandson, Jermaine Bolden; and siblings, Rennel, Geraldine, Gwyn, Rose, Johnny, and Milton.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11am at Park Lane Church of God in Federalsburg, MD, with Pastor James H. James of Greater Hope COGIC officiating. Friends may call on the family from 10-11am prior to the start of the service. Interment will be held at Eastern Shore Veteran's Cemetery at 2pm following the service.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jan. 15, 2020