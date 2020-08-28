It is with great sadness that we announce the death of George Ashby Brown, who went to be with the Lord on August 25th, 2020. He was 82, born on February 4th, 1938 to the late Ernest Joseph Brown and Ethel Belle Culver Brown of Denton, MD. Ashby was born and raised in Denton, MD and lived there most of his life. He was the owner/operator of G. Ashby Brown and Son Trucking. He loved being on the road and would often tell stories of his many travels. Ashby was the type of person that once you met him, you never forgot him. You either loved him or you didn't and it did not bother him either way. He enjoyed spending time with his sister and best friend Lettie and her husband Bob, watching NASCAR races, Westerns on TV, spending time with his family and his dog, and eating Reese's Cups out of the freezer.



He is survived by his children, Kevin Brown (Melissa), Tina Lane (Kevin), Rhonda Bounds (Randy), and Ronnie Brown (Betsy). He is also survived by his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and two sisters, Lettie Jackowiak (Bob) and Ethel (Honey) Jordan. Ashby also leaves behind many extended family members, friends, and his beloved dog Chloe.



Ashby was preceded in death by the following siblings: Jane States, Ella Marie (Renie) Bieber, Joseph Brown, Louise B. Cassity, Melvin Brown, Nancy A. Brown, and W. Henry Brown.



At the request of the family, services will be private and held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store